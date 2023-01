I want to count all the rows in my TaffyDB. I added the following where the rows are being asked to be displayed:

var num = 1; num++;

Then I added the num to the output for displaying each row on the page, thinking I’ll be numbering each item:

output.innerHTML+=num + imageThumbSrc;

However, all I get is the digit “2” repeated for each row output at num.

How do I get them numbered sequentially?