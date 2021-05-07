Unregister WP Google Font

Having troubles overriding WordPress’ call to a Google font that I don’t use:

<link rel='stylesheet' id='et-gf-open-sans-css' href='[https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:400,700&display=swap](view-source:https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:400,700&display=swap)' type='text/css' media='all' />

So within the functions.php, I created a function to disable it:

function remove_font() { wp_dequeue_style('et-gf-open-sans-css', 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:400,700&display=swap' ); } add_action ('wp_enqueue_scripts', 'remove_font', 100);

However, it doesn’t seem to be working. What am I missing?