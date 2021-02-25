Unpredictable result

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <meta name="robots" content="noindex, nofollow"> </head> <body> <div class="video_bg"> <div class="video_wrap"> <video id="videot" poster="media/videoframe.png" loop autoplay muted> <source type="video/webm" src="media/videoframe.webm"> <source type="video/mp4" src="media/videoframe.mp4"> </video> </div> </div> <script> var myVideo = document.getElementById('videot'); document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() { alert(String(myVideo.duration) + " seconds"); }); </script> </body></html>

ALERT result – NAN seconds –

I upload this HTML one through the local server (Open Server)…

But when testing through Chrome DevTools, the correct result is shown…

where is the mistake ???