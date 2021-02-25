Unpredictable result

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
    <meta charset="utf-8">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
    <meta name="robots" content="noindex, nofollow">
</head>

<body>
    <div class="video_bg">
        <div class="video_wrap">
            <video id="videot" poster="media/videoframe.png" loop autoplay muted>
                <source type="video/webm" src="media/videoframe.webm">
                <source type="video/mp4" src="media/videoframe.mp4">
            </video>
        </div>
    </div>

    <script>
        var myVideo = document.getElementById('videot');
        document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function() {
            alert(String(myVideo.duration) + " seconds");
        });
    </script>
</body></html>

ALERT result – NAN seconds –

I upload this HTML one through the local server (Open Server)…
But when testing through Chrome DevTools, the correct result is shown…

where is the mistake ???

#2

Is the videot element loaded dynamically?
What’s the HTML surrounding this?

#3

I revised my message

#4

I would probably use a different event… canplay or loadeddata

#5

what is bad about this event ???