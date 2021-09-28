Unknown error when submitting form - Kevin Yank/Tom Bulter PHP/MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th Edition

This code is filled with gotcha’s. It might work under perfect conditions, but won’t tell you why it has failed if anything has gone wrong. Using short opening tags results in non-portable code and has resulted in a huge amount of wasted time, simply, spend the time typing the three extra php characters. It’s apparently not trimming and validating input data before using it. It either missed echoing the form’s action attribute or the = got lost somewhere, however, since using the raw $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'] is not safe, it’s fortunate that the echo is missing. By passing the id being edited through the form, and having no apparent user permission system, will allow anyone to edit the data for any user. There are at least a half a dozen different errors that can occur for an INSERT query, so the code should NOT unconditionally perform an UPDATE query for any insert error, only if the data already exists (and for this case there’s a single, atomic query that won’t suffer from a race condition that should be used instead), and in fact if the current operation is specifically to edit existing data, the code shouldn’t even be attempting to run an insert query.

Your book should have covered setting php’s error_reporting and display_errors settings, in the php.ini on your system, so that php would help you by reporting and displaying all the errors it detects. At the point of starting using database code, is should have covered using exceptions for database statement errors and when to catch and handle them in your code, for ‘recoverable’ errors only.

As to what the current issue is, it would take having all the relevant code, less any database connection credentials, in order to specifically help. (I suspect that since the code is dependent on exceptions being used for the database statements, that the reason the UPDATE logic isn’t being executed is because the setting needed to set the error mode to exceptions isn’t being used.)