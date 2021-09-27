Unknown error when submitting form - Kevin Yank/Tom Bulter PHP/MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th Edition

I’ve been learning PDO via Kevin Yank/Tom Butler’s Php/MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th. I have had success with it thus far and been able to input data via form. But I have been trying everything to make this form submit but it just won’t work. I wish I could see an error when I submit, but all I get is a blank page.
<?
if (isset($_POST['user'])) {
$user = $_POST['user'];
$user['date'] = new DateTime();
save($pdo, 'users', 'id', $user);
echo('<script>alert("Successfully.")</script>');
}
$gp = findById($pdo, 'users', 'id', $id);
?>
<form action="<? $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; ?>" method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="user[id]" value="<?=$gp['id'] ?? ''?>" />
<p>Make Admin:</p>
<select name="user[admin]">
<option value="1">Yes</option>
<option value="" selected="selected">No</option>
</select>
<p>Full Name:</p>
<input type="text" name="user[name]" value="<?=$gp['name'] ?? ''?>" />
<p>Username:</p>
<input type="text" name="user[username]" value="<?=$gp['username'] ?? ''?>" />
<p>Email Address:</p>
<input type="email" name="user[email]" value="<?=$gp['email'] ?? ''?>" />
<input type="submit" value="Submit" name="submit" />
</form>
They created a univeral function called save which is what I use to save the form. When I remove this link $user = $_POST[‘user’]; the form submits but it’s blank. When I add it back, the form produces a blank page. I use the exact same format for another form and it worked so I am really confused where the problem is coming from.
This is the save function;
function save($pdo, $table, $primaryKey, $record) {
try {
if ($record[$primaryKey] == '') {
$record[$primaryKey] = null;
}
insert($pdo, $table, $record);
}
catch (PDOException $e) {
update($pdo, $table, $primaryKey, $record);
}
}