Unknown error when submitting form - Kevin Yank/Tom Bulter PHP/MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th Edition

I’ve been learning PDO via Kevin Yank/Tom Butler’s Php/MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th. I have had success with it thus far and been able to input data via form. But I have been trying everything to make this form submit but it just won’t work. I wish I could see an error when I submit, but all I get is a blank page.

<? if (isset($_POST['user'])) { $user = $_POST['user']; $user['date'] = new DateTime(); save($pdo, 'users', 'id', $user); echo('<script>alert("Successfully.")</script>'); } $gp = findById($pdo, 'users', 'id', $id); ?> <form action="<? $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; ?>" method="post"> <input type="hidden" name="user[id]" value="<?=$gp['id'] ?? ''?>" /> <p>Make Admin:</p> <select name="user[admin]"> <option value="1">Yes</option> <option value="" selected="selected">No</option> </select> <p>Full Name:</p> <input type="text" name="user[name]" value="<?=$gp['name'] ?? ''?>" /> <p>Username:</p> <input type="text" name="user[username]" value="<?=$gp['username'] ?? ''?>" /> <p>Email Address:</p> <input type="email" name="user[email]" value="<?=$gp['email'] ?? ''?>" /> <input type="submit" value="Submit" name="submit" /> </form>

They created a univeral function called save which is what I use to save the form. When I remove this link $user = $_POST[‘user’]; the form submits but it’s blank. When I add it back, the form produces a blank page. I use the exact same format for another form and it worked so I am really confused where the problem is coming from.

This is the save function;