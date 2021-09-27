Unknown error when submitting form - Kevin Yank/Tom Bulter PHP/MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th Edition

I’ve been learning PDO via Kevin Yank/Tom Butler’s Php/MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th. I have had success with it thus far and been able to input data via form. But I have been trying everything to make this form submit but it just won’t work. I wish I could see an error when I submit, but all I get is a blank page.

<?

if (isset($_POST['user'])) {

        $user = $_POST['user'];   
        $user['date'] = new DateTime();
        
        save($pdo, 'users', 'id', $user); 

        echo('<script>alert("Successfully.")</script>');
        
}

$gp = findById($pdo, 'users', 'id', $id);
	
?>

<form action="<? $_SERVER['PHP_SELF']; ?>" method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="user[id]" value="<?=$gp['id'] ?? ''?>" />
  <p>Make Admin:</p>
      <select name="user[admin]">
      <option value="1">Yes</option>
        <option value="" selected="selected">No</option>
      </select>
    <p>Full Name:</p>
      <input type="text" name="user[name]" value="<?=$gp['name'] ?? ''?>" />
    <p>Username:</p>
      <input type="text" name="user[username]" value="<?=$gp['username'] ?? ''?>" />
      <p>Email Address:</p>
      <input type="email" name="user[email]" value="<?=$gp['email'] ?? ''?>" />
    
      <input type="submit" value="Submit" name="submit" />
  
</form>

They created a univeral function called save which is what I use to save the form. When I remove this link $user = $_POST[‘user’]; the form submits but it’s blank. When I add it back, the form produces a blank page. I use the exact same format for another form and it worked so I am really confused where the problem is coming from.

This is the save function;

function save($pdo, $table, $primaryKey, $record) {
    try {
        if ($record[$primaryKey] == '') {
            $record[$primaryKey] = null;
        }
        insert($pdo, $table, $record);
    }
    catch (PDOException $e) {
        update($pdo, $table, $primaryKey, $record);
   } 
}
Turn on error reporting. If the code you are trying is only what you posted, you have a Fatal Error.

I assume you have $id defined and values from the user DB table are populating the form??? Otherwise findById() and all $gp lines would be throwing errors. Other than that, placing print_r() within your POST condition prints out fine so the form is submitting values.

if(isset($_POST['user'])) {

	echo "<pre>";
	print_r($_POST['user']);	
	echo "</pre>";

Array
(
    [id] => 1
    [admin] => 1
    [name] => me
    [username] => bigme
    [email] => me@mail.ccom
)
Someone’s short-tags bit them on the rear here methinks…?

