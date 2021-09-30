Unknown error when submitting form - Kevin Yank/Tom Bulter PHP/MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th Edition

By having error handling that is correctly written and actually helps you.
When learning, developing, and debugging code/query(ies), you would like to display all the php and database statement error information, so that you get immediate feedback as to any problems. When putting code onto a live/public server, you would like to log all the error information, so that if a legitimate visitor does something that you didn’t anticipate or a hacker attempts/succeeds in breaking in, you will know what has occurred and can fix it.
For database statements, if you use exceptions for errors and in most cases let php catch and handle the exception, meaning don’t put any try/catch logic in your code, php will ‘automatically’ display/log the actual error information, the same as displaying/logging php errors, via an uncaught exception error.
For the PDO extension, the connection always uses an exception for an error. When you make the connection you would set the error mode to exceptions so that all the other database statements - query, prepare, and execute, will also use exceptions for errors.
The current code’s database exception handling is wrong and should simply be removed for now. If the INSERT query is failing, the code isn’t testing what sql error number occurred, so it isn’t reporting errors that are due to programming mistakes. If you get to the point of needing to detect if duplicate user data was attempted to be inserted, someone can show how to write the try/catch logic to detect this and to re-throw the PDO exception for all other error numbers.