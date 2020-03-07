Unknown code?

I don’t know what happened to the line of code, but here it is again
````
<a href
"?addjoke">Add your joke</a></p> I cannot find the construct"?addjoke" anywhere in the literature. What happened to html between the fourth and fifth editions of Kevin Yank’s book (ie between 2012 and 2017). And where can I find details of the construct?`
Yank, Kevin. PHP & MySQL: Novice to Ninja, 5th. Edition (Build Your Own Database Driven Website Using PHP & MySQL) (p. 120). SitePoint Pty Ltd. Kindle Edition.
