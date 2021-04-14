Unix time conversion

Are you wanting to specify times with a microsecond format? If not, just intval() your division so that it drops the decimal. After you specify a time and divide it by 1000, you get that .999. Well datetime doesn’t recognize hundredths… now if you want milliseconds, that would be 4 9’s… aka .9999. If you want microseconds, that is 6 9’s… .999999

But often times people just want to convert the epoche which is whole seconds and thus if you drop the decimal it should work fine.

Honestly I am seeing some really bad inconsistencies in this the datetime method of converting decimal values. I would stick with whole seconds myself.

Update: Strangely enough it looks like they might have fixed it in PHP 8. PHP 7.4.13 and below appears to be broken. Weird. Based on PHP 8 change log, they have been working on fixing bugs in the date time object around microseconds and such. The bugs they were addressing appear unrelated to this, but perhaps their fixes for those bugs fixed this issue as well.