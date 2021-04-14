Unix time conversion

My question is around Unix/epoch timestamps.

I created some code to turn e.g. 1618617600000 into YYYY-MM-DD HH:MM:SS format:

function td_date2($unix_m) { try { $unix = $unix_m/1000; $datetime = new DateTime("@$unix"); // Display GMT datetime return $datetime->format('Y-m-d H:i:s'); } catch (Exception $e) { return null; } }

However, the output on the front end comes out as NaN:NaN:NaN if the original unix number doesn’t end in zeros e.g 1631833199999. When you convert this number into date/time, the time portion is 00:00:54.999 so I think the .999 at the end is what’s causing the problem but I’m not sure how to change my code to get rid of this, if indeed this is the right thing to do. Sorry, I’m new to coding so trying my best and I hope this makes sense. Many thanks in advance.