Universal template stack

So i needed a breakup of data flow. Between content, Content features, Things we want to do with those features, And putting those manipulations on screen.

Here was the pic. Each layer is a premade template with reusable object code that processes the data that is gathered in the conception/motivation phase, Into the information phase which then gave us options of things to do with these (conceived functions). Lastly was the review or result of these shown on a display or screen.

These template stacks had no subject or specification. they were premade reusable, And the specifications were added