Universal splunk forwarder as sidecar not showing internal splunk logs

I have implemented a sidecar container to forward my main application logs to splunk. Have used universalsplunkforwarder image. After I deploy both my main application and forwarder seems up and running. But anyway not recieving any logs in splunk index specified. To troubleshoot splunkd log or any specific splunk internal logs are not found in /var/log path. Can someone please help how we enable this splunk internal logs?
not sure how this is related to databases
perhaps a kindly moderator will move your post into the splunk forum (if there is such a thing)
Not sure the best place to put it but I moved it to general web dev. I can see why it put it there based on the description of the product, but it’s not appropriate in DB