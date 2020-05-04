Unit testing Plugin in Magento 2

I got a problem in my Testunit in Magento I can’t figure out the problem
This is the File
Mode.php
<?php
namespace Mxxxx\Category\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source;
use Mxxxx\Category\Model\Category\Category;
/**
* Class Mode
* @package Mxxxx\Category\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source
*/
class Mode
{
/**
* @param \Magento\Catalog\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\Mode $subject
* @param $result
* @return mixed
*/
public function afterGetAllOptions(
\Magento\Catalog\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\Mode $subject,
$result
) {
$result[] = ['value' => Category::DM_BUFFER_PAGE, 'label' => 'Buffer page'];
return $result;
}
}
This is the File of Unit Test
ModeTest.php
<?php
namespace Mxxxx\Category\Test\Unit\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source;
use Mxxxx\Category\Model\Category\Category;
use Mxxxx\Category\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\Mode;
use Magento\Framework\TestFramework\Unit\Helper\ObjectManager;
class ModeTest extends \PHPUnit\Framework\TestCase
{
private $model;
public function testAfterGetAllOptions($subject, $validResult)
{
$validResult = ['value' => Category::DM_BUFFER_PAGE, 'label' => 'Buffer page'];
$this->assertEquals(\Magento\Catalog\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\Mode );
}
protected function setUp()
{
$helper = new ObjectManager($this);
$this->model = $helper->getObject(
Mode::class
);
}
}
When I run the unit test using this command
./vendor/bin/phpunit -c dev/tests/unit/phpunit.xml.dist app/code/Mxxxx/Category/Test/Unit/Plugin/Model/Category/Attribute/Source/ModeTest
I got this error
E 1 / 1 (100%)
Time: 14.26 seconds, Memory: 10.00MB
There was 1 error:
1) Mxxxx\Category\Test\Unit\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\ModeTest::testAfterGetAllOptions
ArgumentCountError: Too few arguments to function Mxxxx\Category\Test\Unit\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\ModeTest::testAfterGetAllOptions(), 0 passed and exactly 2 expected
/shared/httpd/Mxxxx/magento-v2/app/code/Mxxxx/Category/Test/Unit/Plugin/Model/Category/Attribute/Source/ModeTest.php:12
ERRORS!
Tests: 1, Assertions: 0, Errors: 1.
Thanks in advance