Unit testing Plugin in Magento 2

I got a problem in my Testunit in Magento I can’t figure out the problem

This is the File

Mode.php

<?php namespace Mxxxx\Category\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source; use Mxxxx\Category\Model\Category\Category; /** * Class Mode * @package Mxxxx\Category\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source */ class Mode { /** * @param \Magento\Catalog\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\Mode $subject * @param $result * @return mixed */ public function afterGetAllOptions( \Magento\Catalog\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\Mode $subject, $result ) { $result[] = ['value' => Category::DM_BUFFER_PAGE, 'label' => 'Buffer page']; return $result; } }

This is the File of Unit Test

ModeTest.php

<?php namespace Mxxxx\Category\Test\Unit\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source; use Mxxxx\Category\Model\Category\Category; use Mxxxx\Category\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\Mode; use Magento\Framework\TestFramework\Unit\Helper\ObjectManager; class ModeTest extends \PHPUnit\Framework\TestCase { private $model; public function testAfterGetAllOptions($subject, $validResult) { $validResult = ['value' => Category::DM_BUFFER_PAGE, 'label' => 'Buffer page']; $this->assertEquals(\Magento\Catalog\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\Mode ); } protected function setUp() { $helper = new ObjectManager($this); $this->model = $helper->getObject( Mode::class ); } }

When I run the unit test using this command

./vendor/bin/phpunit -c dev/tests/unit/phpunit.xml.dist app/code/Mxxxx/Category/Test/Unit/Plugin/Model/Category/Attribute/Source/ModeTest

I got this error

E 1 / 1 (100%) Time: 14.26 seconds, Memory: 10.00MB There was 1 error: 1) Mxxxx\Category\Test\Unit\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\ModeTest::testAfterGetAllOptions ArgumentCountError: Too few arguments to function Mxxxx\Category\Test\Unit\Plugin\Model\Category\Attribute\Source\ModeTest::testAfterGetAllOptions(), 0 passed and exactly 2 expected /shared/httpd/Mxxxx/magento-v2/app/code/Mxxxx/Category/Test/Unit/Plugin/Model/Category/Attribute/Source/ModeTest.php:12 ERRORS! Tests: 1, Assertions: 0, Errors: 1.

Thanks in advance