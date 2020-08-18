Unit Test Method Always Returns A Null Value

I’m trying to unit test a method using MSTest and MOQ but it always fails. The following is a method in the BL layer which I’m trying to unit test. It calls to a method in the DAL layer and returns a value of type double if the id used to call the said method is authorized.

public class BLService:IBLService IDAL dal = IDAL(); public double? GetTestScore(int Id ){ if(dal.IsAuthorized(Id)){ return dal.GetTestScoreFromDB(Id); }else{ return null; } }

I thought that I could setup my mock object like the following and return any number I wanted.

mockObj.Setup(x=>x.GetTestScoreFromDB(It.IsAny<int>())).Returns(80.00);

Then in the body of my unit test method I can do the following:

mockDal = new Mock<IDAL>(); int id = 1234; double? expectedResult = 80.0; service = new service(); service.GetTestScore(id); double actualResult = mockDal.GetTestScoreFromDB(id); Assert.AreEqual(expectedResult,actualResult)

I was expecting actualResult to be 80.00 when running the unit test but it’s always null unless I pass the right id to the method GetTestScore. This because of the if statement in GetTestScore which checks if the supplied id is authorized. I thought that the Setup() method can be forced to return anything you want but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Am I missing something?