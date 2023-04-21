Unique CSS Borders Challenge

I have a design I’m developing from that has some unique borders I’m sure can be accomplished with the usage of ::before/::after pseudos. While I can create slices of the ‘borders’ within the image design, they won’t be very responsive. I’d rather use CSS. Here are screenshot examples of what I’m trying to work with:

screenshot one

screenshot two

screenshot three

Some of the borders are rather unique. For screenshot three, the top border I’m sure could be split in two (one for ::before and one for ::after the first headline text). However, it’s the perpendicular lines that throw me a little bit (I’m sure I’ll have to use ‘calc(x,x)’ and solid transparent borders to produce the lines). The real challenging one I’m seeing is for screenshot one.

I attempted to work with screenshot 3 (a post slider), and the code is below. I had to set up a ::before psuedo to add a title to the slider. So I’m thinking I may have to add a wrapper around the .et_pb_slider in order to add the broken border around the title?

I appreciate the brainstorm and ideas. Thank you.

.et_pb_slider_0.et_pb_slider::before { content: "Meet Our Team"; font: 600 3vw/1em "Oswald",sans-serif; text-transform: uppercase; color: #000; text-align: center; display: block; padding: 0 10px; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }