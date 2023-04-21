Unique CSS Borders Challenge

I have a design I’m developing from that has some unique borders I’m sure can be accomplished with the usage of ::before/::after pseudos. While I can create slices of the ‘borders’ within the image design, they won’t be very responsive. I’d rather use CSS. Here are screenshot examples of what I’m trying to work with:
screenshot one
screenshot two
screenshot three
Some of the borders are rather unique. For screenshot three, the top border I’m sure could be split in two (one for ::before and one for ::after the first headline text). However, it’s the perpendicular lines that throw me a little bit (I’m sure I’ll have to use ‘calc(x,x)’ and solid transparent borders to produce the lines). The real challenging one I’m seeing is for screenshot one.
I attempted to work with screenshot 3 (a post slider), and the code is below. I had to set up a ::before psuedo to add a title to the slider. So I’m thinking I may have to add a wrapper around the .et_pb_slider in order to add the broken border around the title?
I appreciate the brainstorm and ideas. Thank you.
.et_pb_slider_0.et_pb_slider::before {
content: "Meet Our Team";
font: 600 3vw/1em "Oswald",sans-serif;
text-transform: uppercase;
color: #000;
text-align: center;
display: block;
padding: 0 10px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
}
<div class="et_pb_column et_pb_column_1_3 et_pb_column_1 et_pb_css_mix_blend_mode_passthrough">
<div class="et_pb_with_border et_pb_module et_pb_slider et_pb_slider_0 et_pb_slider_fullwidth_off et_pb_slider_no_pagination et_pb_bg_layout_dark" data-active-slide="et_pb_slide_0">
<div class="et_pb_slides">
<div class="et_pb_slide et_pb_slide_0 et_pb_bg_layout_dark et_pb_slide_with_image et_pb_media_alignment_center et-pb-active-slide" data-slide-id="et_pb_slide_0">
<div class="et_pb_container clearfix" style="height: 481.55px;">
<div class="et_pb_slider_container_inner">
<div class="et_pb_slide_image" style="margin-top: -147px;"><img decoding="async" src="http://localhost/divi/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Deniz2-11.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-238190 active" style="max-height: 421.334px;" width="1200" height="1200"></div>
<div class="et_pb_slide_description">
<h2 class="et_pb_slide_title">Nihat Deniz Bayramoglu</h2><div class="et_pb_slide_content"><p>Attorney At Law</p></div>
<div class="et_pb_button_wrapper"><a class="et_pb_button et_pb_more_button" href="#">Meet Nihat</a></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="et_pb_slide et_pb_slide_1 et_pb_bg_layout_dark et_pb_media_alignment_center" data-slide-id="et_pb_slide_1">
<div class="et_pb_container clearfix" style="height: 481.55px;">
<div class="et_pb_slider_container_inner">
<div class="et_pb_slide_description">
<h2 class="et_pb_slide_title">Your Title Goes Here</h2><div class="et_pb_slide_content"><p>Your content goes here. Edit or remove this text inline or in the module Content settings. You can also style every aspect of this content in the module Design settings and even apply custom CSS to this text in the module Advanced settings.</p></div>
<div class="et_pb_button_wrapper"><a class="et_pb_button et_pb_more_button" href="#">Click Here</a></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="et-pb-slider-arrows"><a class="et-pb-arrow-prev" href="#"><span>Previous</span></a><a class="et-pb-arrow-next" href="#"><span>Next</span></a></div></div></div>