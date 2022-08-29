UNION SQL Query are not working

Databases
#1

I am trying to create the query with UNION where I have two same tables but the condition in both tables are different. I am getting output as below structure

 inward
 ---------
 100  // inward
---------
 50  // outward

but I expect it will come like this below

inward  |  outward
 -----------------------
 100    |  50
------------------------

My Code (I am trying):

SELECT
`u`.`inward`,
`u`.`outward`
FROM
    (
    SELECT
        COALESCE(SUM(`qty`),
        0) AS `inward`
    FROM
        `table_1`
    WHERE
        `col_name` = '321' AND (
            `transaction_type` = 'SALES' OR `transaction_type` = 'ISSUE'
        ) AND `col_id` = '123'
    UNION
SELECT
    COALESCE(SUM(`qty`),
    0) AS `outward`
FROM
    `table_1`
WHERE
    `col_name` = '321' AND (
        `transaction_type` = 'PURCHASE' OR `trans_type` = 'ISSUE'
    ) AND `col_id` = '123'
) u

Please help to get the expected output in your suggested methods