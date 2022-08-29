UNION SQL Query are not working

I am trying to create the query with UNION where I have two same tables but the condition in both tables are different. I am getting output as below structure
inward
---------
100 // inward
---------
50 // outward
but I expect it will come like this below
inward | outward
-----------------------
100 | 50
------------------------
My Code (I am trying):
SELECT
`u`.`inward`,
`u`.`outward`
FROM
(
SELECT
COALESCE(SUM(`qty`),
0) AS `inward`
FROM
`table_1`
WHERE
`col_name` = '321' AND (
`transaction_type` = 'SALES' OR `transaction_type` = 'ISSUE'
) AND `col_id` = '123'
UNION
SELECT
COALESCE(SUM(`qty`),
0) AS `outward`
FROM
`table_1`
WHERE
`col_name` = '321' AND (
`transaction_type` = 'PURCHASE' OR `trans_type` = 'ISSUE'
) AND `col_id` = '123'
) u
Please help to get the expected output in your suggested methods