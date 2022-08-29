UNION SQL Query are not working

I am trying to create the query with UNION where I have two same tables but the condition in both tables are different. I am getting output as below structure

inward --------- 100 // inward --------- 50 // outward

but I expect it will come like this below

inward | outward ----------------------- 100 | 50 ------------------------

My Code (I am trying):

SELECT `u`.`inward`, `u`.`outward` FROM ( SELECT COALESCE(SUM(`qty`), 0) AS `inward` FROM `table_1` WHERE `col_name` = '321' AND ( `transaction_type` = 'SALES' OR `transaction_type` = 'ISSUE' ) AND `col_id` = '123' UNION SELECT COALESCE(SUM(`qty`), 0) AS `outward` FROM `table_1` WHERE `col_name` = '321' AND ( `transaction_type` = 'PURCHASE' OR `trans_type` = 'ISSUE' ) AND `col_id` = '123' ) u

Please help to get the expected output in your suggested methods