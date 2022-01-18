Unexpected token ;

Zulfi6000: Zulfi6000: I can’t understand what is the error in the following ‘for’ loop:

It can help to break up the ternary into condition, truthy expression, and false expression.

Here is the line with the condition, the truthy expression and falsy expression on separate lines.

keyWordStr[ctr] = ( lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0 ? lines[line] : false );

It’s now easier to tell that the search line needs a closing parenthesis.