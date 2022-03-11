Unexpected notices and warnings after WP migration

(Disclaimer: I’ve been through the documentation for how to migrate WP to a new server, so please don’t refer me back to it. )

The Webmaster for a website recently passed away, and I’ve been given the fun task of migrating to a new server as the site owner changes host.

It is a heavily customized WP site.

After migrating to the new server, the website looks good except for some breakage that I’m having a hard time tracking down.

When I changed define(‘WP_DEBUG’, false); to true , a whole lot of errors, notices and warnings appeared. I was able to fix the errors, but the notices and warnings are a mystery because they don’t seem to apply to files and code that they’re referencing.

There are a lot of undefined variables , undefined indexes , and then this one:

Warning: Use of undefined constant CURL_HTTP_VERSION_2_0 - assumed 'CURL_HTTP_VERSION_2_0' (this will throw an Error in a future version of PHP) in...

I’ve checked the files, and all variables and indexes are certainly defined.

The big thing I wonder about is why this didn’t happen on the original server? The migration was just a routine task, and the site should have worked from the start. I even tried changing PHP versions on the server, but no change.

I’d greatly appreciate any suggestions or help on this. Thanks in advance!