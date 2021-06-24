Unexpected characters in windows batch file in notepad

Why is the windows batch file putting the numbers and symbols äó∩╕Å when I put in a ™️ into notepad. Here is my stuff.
I am totally replacing my reply.
See Unicode symbols in a batch file - Stack Overflow. Just add
chcp 65001 to the beginning of the batch file.
For the future, when possible, it helps to include a text version of your code that makes it easy to copy and paste for others to reproduce your problem. Try to simplify the code to the minimum necessary to reproduce it.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.