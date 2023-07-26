Undo after tag generating

I have a link below

http://dot.kr/qnA/230726screenDown/

The link above works fine, in generating tags, positioning of cursor, and undo.

But I found an inconvinient in using it.

when I make “11th txt” hilight and click a tag generating button, then “11th txt” is gone on the screen, and “last txt” is shown on the screen.

I mean that the screen is going to down when I click any tag generating button.

The screen should shows the position of cursor instead of the vertical scroll bar going down and show “last txt” in the textarea(screen).

It happerns the most major browsers, including chrome, edge, and opera.

I can see, fortunately, “11th txt” just after I click the button “whiteBox” in fireFox.

I mean that the vertical scroll bar of the textarea is not going down in fireFox.

I like to make it that most of major browners, especially chrome, do like “fireFox”.