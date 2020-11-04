Understanding PHP Router Scripts

On the same Video link that I posted in my other topic there is a Project where such class is written:

class Bootstrap{ private $controller; private $action; private $request; public function __construct($request){ $this->request = $request; if($this->request['controller'] == ""){ $this->controller = 'home'; } else { $this->controller = $this->request['controller']; } if($this->request['action'] == ""){ $this->action = 'index'; } else { $this->action = $this->request['action']; } } public function createController(){ // Check Class if(class_exists($this->controller)){ $parents = class_parents($this->controller); // Check Extend if(in_array("Controller", $parents)){ if(method_exists($this->controller, $this->action)){ return new $this->controller($this->action, $this->request); } else { // Method Does Not Exist echo '<h1>Method does not exist</h1>'; return; } } else { // Base Controller Does Not Exist echo '<h1>Base controller not found</h1>'; return; } } else { // Controller Class Does Not Exist echo '<h1>Controller class does not exist</h1>'; return; } } }

In this the construct function:

public function __construct($request){ $this->request = $request; if($this->request['controller'] == ""){ $this->controller = 'home'; } else { $this->controller = $this->request['controller']; } if($this->request['action'] == ""){ $this->action = 'index'; } else { $this->action = $this->request['action']; } }

I have huge difficulty in understanding this part →

$this->request['controller']

Is this something, which is natively defined in PHP? → request['controller']

Additionally, In this contsruct fucntion are we conditionally trying to call some template system?

Such as: admin template, user action template etc?