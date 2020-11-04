Understanding PHP Router Scripts

On the same Video link that I posted in my other topic there is a Project where such class is written:
class Bootstrap{
private $controller;
private $action;
private $request;
public function __construct($request){
$this->request = $request;
if($this->request['controller'] == ""){
$this->controller = 'home';
} else {
$this->controller = $this->request['controller'];
}
if($this->request['action'] == ""){
$this->action = 'index';
} else {
$this->action = $this->request['action'];
}
}
public function createController(){
// Check Class
if(class_exists($this->controller)){
$parents = class_parents($this->controller);
// Check Extend
if(in_array("Controller", $parents)){
if(method_exists($this->controller, $this->action)){
return new $this->controller($this->action, $this->request);
} else {
// Method Does Not Exist
echo '<h1>Method does not exist</h1>';
return;
}
} else {
// Base Controller Does Not Exist
echo '<h1>Base controller not found</h1>';
return;
}
} else {
// Controller Class Does Not Exist
echo '<h1>Controller class does not exist</h1>';
return;
}
}
}
In this the construct function:
I have huge difficulty in understanding this part →
$this->request['controller']
Is this something, which is natively defined in PHP? →
request['controller']
Additionally, In this contsruct fucntion are we conditionally trying to call some template system?
Such as: admin template, user action template etc?