Understanding number sorting

Think of it this way. You’re going to write the world’s greatest sorting algorithm that will go into the next JavaScript release. And you want it to be able to sort any array, any array, because that would be the most flexible thing. So some smart ass in the testing department tells you he’s wanting to sort an array of apples, oranges and cherries. Some other guy tells you he wants to be able to sort colors, and other says he wants to be able to sort moods, so happy is greater than sad.

You pause, realizing that you were thinking that folks only sorted numbers, and that they key magic of your sorting algorithm was its speed in traversing the list of items to sort. You hadn’t even thought of sorting fruits and moods. But after thinking for a bit, you make this key enhancement to your sorting algorithm: Instead of just comparing “is a > b” in your code, you will require the user to provide you a small piece of code that compares two things and tells you what order they should be in. In that way, you relinquish responsibility of making the comparison, and if you pass the *user’s code" two moods, or two fruits, the user’s code will resolve how they sort. You can then move forward with your speedy sorting algorithm, calling this little routine every time two items need to be compared, and with the satisfaction that not only can you have a fast sort algorithm, but that you can now sort any type of object without needing to know about that object in advance…

So that little routine of course is the NumberSort code you’re referring to, and returning -1, 0 or 1 is just the convention the person who wrote the sort algorithm chose as return codes for the comparison.