Understanding number sorting

Hi I’m currently looking at sorting using functions and have come across this code:

function numberSort(a,b){ if(a < b){ return -1; }else if (a > b){ return 1; }else{ return 0; } } var values = [4,3,2]; values.sort(numberSort); console.log(values);

I understand the lexicographical order part. I cant understand how the numbers are actually entered into the function to compare them.

for example will 2, 3 (a,b) get compared first then 2, 4. Then after 3 and 4?

Sorry if ive made this confusing trying to understand it.

Also when I have consoled.log the parameters(a,b) why does the first number in the array equal the b parameter and not a? In the example above a = 3 and b = 4 when i consoled logged them?