Understanding number sorting

Hi I’m currently looking at sorting using functions and have come across this code:

 function numberSort(a,b){
     if(a < b){
       return -1;
     }else if (a > b){
       return 1;
     }else{
       return 0;
   }
   
 }
 
 var values = [4,3,2];
 values.sort(numberSort);
 console.log(values);

I understand the lexicographical order part. I cant understand how the numbers are actually entered into the function to compare them.

for example will 2, 3 (a,b) get compared first then 2, 4. Then after 3 and 4?

Sorry if ive made this confusing trying to understand it.

Also when I have consoled.log the parameters(a,b) why does the first number in the array equal the b parameter and not a? In the example above a = 3 and b = 4 when i consoled logged them?

There isn’t supposed to be any rhyme or reason as to the order that the numbers get compared.
The important thing is that less than is given -1, equal is 0, and greater is +1

By the way, you can just use a-b to compare numbers, for less than zero means the same as -1, and greater than zero means the same as +1.

var numbers = [4, 2, 5, 1, 3];
numbers.sort(function(a, b) {
  return a - b;
});
console.log(numbers); // [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

Source: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Array/sort

Thanks for you reply.

Where i’m also getting confused is how does the return give me the answer. How does that affect the array to put it in order.

Steps of the output:

 var values = [4,3,2]; // array
 values.sort(numberSort); // sorts the array in lex order [2, 3, 4] then calls the function
 console.log(values);

what does the -1, 1, 0 return to create the correct order?

Maybe i’m trying to dig to deep but any help would be much appreciated. Thanks