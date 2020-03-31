Understanding number sorting

Hi I’m currently looking at sorting using functions and have come across this code:
function numberSort(a,b){
if(a < b){
return -1;
}else if (a > b){
return 1;
}else{
return 0;
}
}
var values = [4,3,2];
values.sort(numberSort);
console.log(values);
I understand the lexicographical order part. I cant understand how the numbers are actually entered into the function to compare them.
for example will 2, 3 (a,b) get compared first then 2, 4. Then after 3 and 4?
Sorry if ive made this confusing trying to understand it.