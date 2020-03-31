Understanding number sorting

#1

Hi I’m currently looking at sorting using functions and have come across this code:

 function numberSort(a,b){
     if(a < b){
       return -1;
     }else if (a > b){
       return 1;
     }else{
       return 0;
   }
   
 }
 
 var values = [4,3,2];
 values.sort(numberSort);
 console.log(values);

I understand the lexicographical order part. I cant understand how the numbers are actually entered into the function to compare them.

for example will 2, 3 (a,b) get compared first then 2, 4. Then after 3 and 4?

Sorry if ive made this confusing trying to understand it.

#2

