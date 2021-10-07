Understanding "conditional" or "responsive" forms?

I’m trying to learn about how “conditional” forms typically work. Do they do anything other than just hide form fields based on data entered into other fields?

For example, suppose I want a form that asks for a mobile number number. The mobile number is required unless they check a checkbox that says “I don’t have a mobile number” in which case another field appears that says “enter your landline number” then, since they said they didn’t have a mobile number, now the landline number is required (so that I capture some kind of phone number on the form).

My question more broadly is, how is this done? Is it just a matter of hiding fields (hide the mobile number if they check “I don’t have a mobile”) using javascript (assuming that ajax isn’t used to push the data back to the server as it’s entered)?