Understanding array merge by index: some questions

Hi,

I am trying to understand the concept of merge array by index (https://www.w3resource.com/php-exercises/php-array-exercises.php). Are we going to start by minimum index? We can use the following example:

$array1 = array(array(77, 87), array(23, 45));

$array2 = array(“w3resource”, “com”);

Expected Output :

Array

(

[0] => Array

(

[0] => w3resource

[1] => 77

[2] => 87

)

[1] => Array

(

[0] => com

[1] => 23

[2] => 45

)

)

The output shows that we first store the string values in the lowest indexes. But for numerical values we are not considering indexes and starting with larger values first. Kindly explain how we got this output? Is this really a programming concept or is it up to the developer?

Zulfi.