Understanding and defining css specificity

OK, I kind of understand the principals of CSS specificity and selectors of different weight. But I naively thought that if I defined a totally unique class for an element, then that element would win because my new class was unique, and therefore could not be superseded.

But now I realise that even if I have a unique class, previous definitions can override the actual element I am applying it to, even though they do not contain my unique class.

I’m OK with my own style sheets, but when using templates and particularly bootstrap.css and third party templates, you don’t know what previous specifications have been made. I don’t know what previous id selectors, class selectors and type selectors have been created or modified.

The problem is not knowing, for example, what previous settings will affect my a href settings in a particular area on a particular page.

Is there any way, apart from using !important (which is mostly frowned upon) to work out exactly to what level I need to specify my element to override previous settings - because I simply do not know which settings to look for.

There seems to be no ‘human’ algorithm I can apply to establish exactly how specific my specificity needs to be without searching all css files for all id selectors, class selectors and element selectors that may be dominating my style - and inheritance and additional style sheets only complicate things.

Is there any way to look at an element and determine just HOW specific I need to be to get the styling I want.

Cheers Guys