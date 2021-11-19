I get this Undefined variable: products (View: C:\wamp\www\site\resources\views\site\partials\popular_products.blade.php)

popular_products.blade.php:

<!-- ========================= SECTION ITEMS ========================= --> @if ($products) <section class="section-content padding-y-sm bg"> <div class="container"> <header class="section-heading heading-line"> <h4 class="title-section bg">Popular PRODUCTS</h4> </header> <div class="row"> <div class="owl-init slider-main owl-carousel" data-items="5" data-dots="false" data-nav="true"> @foreach($products as $product) @php $product = $product->parent ?: $product; @endphp <div class="col-md-9"> <figure class=""> @if ($product->images->count() > 0) <div class="item-slide"> <div class="img-wrap padding-y"><img src="{{ asset('storage/'.$product->images->first()->full) }}" alt=""></div> @else <div class="img-wrap padding-y"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/176" alt=""></div> @endif <figcaption class="info-wrap"> <h4 class="title"><a href="{{ route('product.show', $product->slug) }}">{{ $product->name }}</a></h4> <div> <p> @for ($i=0; $i < 5 ; $i++) @if($product->avg_rating - $i>= 1) <span class="fas fa-star " style="color:orange;" ></span> @elseif($product->avg_rating - $i>0) <span class="fas fa-star-half" style="color:orange;" ></span> @else <span class="far fa-star " ></span> @endif @endfor <span class="label-rating">{{$product->reviews_count}} {{ Str::plural('review', $product->reviews_count)}}</span> </p> </div> </figcaption> <div class="bottom-wrap"> <a href="{{ route('product.show', $product->slug) }}" class="btn btn-sm btn-success float-right">View Details</a> @if ($product->sale_price != 0) <div class="price-wrap h5"> <span class="price"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->sale_price }} </span> <del class="price-old"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->price }}</del> </div> @else <div class="price-wrap h5"> <span class="price"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->price }} </span> </div> @endif </div> </figure> </div> @endforeach </div> <!-- row.// --> </div> <!-- container .// --> </section> @endif

homecontroller:

<?php namespace App\Http\Controllers\Site; use Illuminate\Http\Request; use App\Http\Controllers\Controller; use App\Models\Product; use App\Models\Order; class HomeController extends Controller { public function index() { $products = Product::popular()->get(); $this->data['products'] = $products; return view('site.pages.homepage', $this->data); } }

product.php:

public function scopePopular($query, $limit = 10) { $month = now()->format('m'); return $query->selectRaw('products.*, COUNT(order_items.id) as total_sold') ->join('order_items', 'order_items.product_id', '=', 'products.id') ->join('orders', 'order_items.order_id', '=', 'orders.id') ->whereRaw( 'orders.status = :order_satus AND MONTH(orders.order_date) = :month', [ 'order_status' => Order::COMPLETED, 'month' => $month ] ) ->groupBy('products.id') ->orderByRaw('total_sold DESC') ->limit($limit); }

so how to fix that and thank you very much