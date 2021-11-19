I get this Undefined variable: products (View: C:\wamp\www\site\resources\views\site\partials\popular_products.blade.php)
popular_products.blade.php:
<!-- ========================= SECTION ITEMS ========================= -->
@if ($products)
<section class="section-content padding-y-sm bg">
<div class="container">
<header class="section-heading heading-line">
<h4 class="title-section bg">Popular PRODUCTS</h4>
</header>
<div class="row">
<div class="owl-init slider-main owl-carousel" data-items="5" data-dots="false" data-nav="true">
@foreach($products as $product)
@php
$product = $product->parent ?: $product;
@endphp
<div class="col-md-9">
<figure class="">
@if ($product->images->count() > 0)
<div class="item-slide">
<div class="img-wrap padding-y"><img src="{{ asset('storage/'.$product->images->first()->full) }}" alt=""></div>
@else
<div class="img-wrap padding-y"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/176" alt=""></div>
@endif
<figcaption class="info-wrap">
<h4 class="title"><a href="{{ route('product.show', $product->slug) }}">{{ $product->name }}</a></h4>
<div>
<p>
@for ($i=0; $i < 5 ; $i++)
@if($product->avg_rating - $i>= 1)
<span class="fas fa-star " style="color:orange;" ></span>
@elseif($product->avg_rating - $i>0)
<span class="fas fa-star-half" style="color:orange;" ></span>
@else
<span class="far fa-star " ></span>
@endif
@endfor
<span class="label-rating">{{$product->reviews_count}} {{ Str::plural('review', $product->reviews_count)}}</span>
</p>
</div>
</figcaption>
<div class="bottom-wrap">
<a href="{{ route('product.show', $product->slug) }}" class="btn btn-sm btn-success float-right">View Details</a>
@if ($product->sale_price != 0)
<div class="price-wrap h5">
<span class="price"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->sale_price }} </span>
<del class="price-old"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->price }}</del>
</div>
@else
<div class="price-wrap h5">
<span class="price"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->price }} </span>
</div>
@endif
</div>
</figure>
</div>
@endforeach
</div>
<!-- row.// -->
</div>
<!-- container .// -->
</section>
@endif
homecontroller:
<?php
namespace App\Http\Controllers\Site;
use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use App\Http\Controllers\Controller;
use App\Models\Product;
use App\Models\Order;
class HomeController extends Controller
{
public function index()
{
$products = Product::popular()->get();
$this->data['products'] = $products;
return view('site.pages.homepage', $this->data);
}
}
product.php:
public function scopePopular($query, $limit = 10)
{
$month = now()->format('m');
return $query->selectRaw('products.*, COUNT(order_items.id) as total_sold')
->join('order_items', 'order_items.product_id', '=', 'products.id')
->join('orders', 'order_items.order_id', '=', 'orders.id')
->whereRaw(
'orders.status = :order_satus AND MONTH(orders.order_date) = :month',
[
'order_status' => Order::COMPLETED,
'month' => $month
]
)
->groupBy('products.id')
->orderByRaw('total_sold DESC')
->limit($limit);
}
so how to fix that and thank you very much