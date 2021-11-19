Undefined variable: products

General Web Dev
,
#1

I get this Undefined variable: products (View: C:\wamp\www\site\resources\views\site\partials\popular_products.blade.php)
popular_products.blade.php:

<!-- ========================= SECTION ITEMS ========================= -->
@if ($products)
<section class="section-content padding-y-sm bg">
        <div class="container">

            <header class="section-heading heading-line">
                <h4 class="title-section bg">Popular PRODUCTS</h4>
            </header>
            
           
           
            <div class="row">
            <div class="owl-init slider-main owl-carousel" data-items="5" data-dots="false" data-nav="true">          
            @foreach($products as $product)
                        @php
							$product = $product->parent ?: $product;	
						@endphp
            
                    <div class="col-md-9">
                    
                        <figure class="">
                        
                            @if ($product->images->count() > 0)
                            
                        
                            <div class="item-slide">
                                <div class="img-wrap padding-y"><img src="{{ asset('storage/'.$product->images->first()->full) }}" alt=""></div>
                            @else
                                <div class="img-wrap padding-y"><img src="https://via.placeholder.com/176" alt=""></div>
                            @endif
                            <figcaption class="info-wrap">
                                <h4 class="title"><a href="{{ route('product.show', $product->slug) }}">{{ $product->name }}</a></h4>
                                <div>  
                            
                            <p>
                              @for ($i=0; $i < 5 ; $i++)
                             
                              @if($product->avg_rating - $i>= 1)
              
                                <span class="fas fa-star " style="color:orange;" ></span>
                              @elseif($product->avg_rating - $i>0)
                                <span class="fas fa-star-half" style="color:orange;" ></span>
                              @else
                              <span class="far fa-star " ></span>
                              @endif
                              @endfor
                              <span class="label-rating">{{$product->reviews_count}} {{ Str::plural('review', $product->reviews_count)}}</span>
                              
                            </p>
                            </div>
                            </figcaption>
                           
                            <div class="bottom-wrap">
                                <a href="{{ route('product.show', $product->slug) }}" class="btn btn-sm btn-success float-right">View Details</a>
                               
                                
                                @if ($product->sale_price != 0)
                                    <div class="price-wrap h5">
                                        <span class="price"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->sale_price }} </span>
                                        <del class="price-old"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->price }}</del>
                                    </div>
                                @else
                                    <div class="price-wrap h5">
                                        <span class="price"> {{ config('settings.currency_symbol').$product->price }} </span>
                                    </div>
                                @endif
                  
                            </div>
                         
                        </figure>
                    </div>
                     
                         
                   
              
                @endforeach 
            </div>      
            <!-- row.// -->

        </div>
      
        <!-- container .//  -->
    </section>
    @endif

homecontroller:

<?php

namespace App\Http\Controllers\Site;

use Illuminate\Http\Request;
use App\Http\Controllers\Controller;
use App\Models\Product;
use App\Models\Order;

class HomeController extends Controller
{
    public function index()
	{
		
		$products = Product::popular()->get();
		$this->data['products'] = $products;

		return view('site.pages.homepage', $this->data);
	}
}

product.php:

public function scopePopular($query, $limit = 10)
	{
		$month = now()->format('m');

		return $query->selectRaw('products.*, COUNT(order_items.id) as total_sold')
			->join('order_items', 'order_items.product_id', '=', 'products.id')
			->join('orders', 'order_items.order_id', '=', 'orders.id')
			->whereRaw(
				'orders.status = :order_satus AND MONTH(orders.order_date) = :month',
				[
					'order_status' => Order::COMPLETED,
					'month' => $month
				]
			)
			->groupBy('products.id')
			->orderByRaw('total_sold DESC')
			->limit($limit);
	}

so how to fix that and thank you very much