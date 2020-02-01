Hi all

I have an older script which I’m slightly refactoring, though now its showing an error I can’t quite figure why.

Notice : Undefined property: stdClass::$DATA in /home/… on line 95

Can anybody see what I’m doing wrong?

$stmt = $mysqli->query(" SELECT CONCAT(event_id,venue_id) AS link , DATE_FORMAT(date, '%M %D %Y') AS drlist , date , about , photo FROM gallery_details ORDER BY gallery_details.date DESC"); $row_cnt = $stmt->num_rows; $set = array(); while ($record = mysqli_fetch_object($stmt)) { $record->e_link = str_replace(" ","-",($record->link)); // Line 95 $set[$record->DATA][] = $record; } ... }

…

Further down the page (this works ok):

foreach ($set as $DATA => $records) { foreach ($records as $record) { print "<li>

"; print '<a href="photos/'. $record->e_link . '/' . $record->date . '">' . $record->about . '<br /><span>' . $record->drlist; print "</span></a></li>

"; } }

Thanks, Barry