Hi all
I have an older script which I’m slightly refactoring, though now its showing an error I can’t quite figure why.
Notice : Undefined property: stdClass::$DATA in /home/… on line 95
Can anybody see what I’m doing wrong?
$stmt = $mysqli->query("
SELECT CONCAT(event_id,venue_id) AS link
, DATE_FORMAT(date, '%M %D %Y') AS drlist
, date
, about
, photo
FROM gallery_details
ORDER BY gallery_details.date DESC");
$row_cnt = $stmt->num_rows;
$set = array();
while ($record = mysqli_fetch_object($stmt)) {
$record->e_link = str_replace(" ","-",($record->link)); // Line 95
$set[$record->DATA][] = $record;
}
...
}
…
Further down the page (this works ok):
foreach ($set as $DATA => $records) {
foreach ($records as $record) {
print "<li>\n";
print '<a href="photos/'. $record->e_link . '/' . $record->date . '">' . $record->about . '<br /><span>' . $record->drlist;
print "</span></a></li>\n";
}
}
Thanks, Barry