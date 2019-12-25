Hi All

Thank you for the comments & feedback. I’m pretty new to PHP which is why theres more code than necessary. Unfortunately i don’t yet have the experience to fully understand whats required and whats not. I was actually following this tutorial Tutorial Republic and added more variables etc to suit my project.

In regards to the error log i received. It’s as follows:-

PHP Notice: Undefined index: email in /admin/create.php on line 22

PHP Notice: Undefined index: username in /admin/create.php on line 30

PHP Notice: Undefined index: company in /admin/create.php on line 56

PHP Notice: Undefined index: company_type in /admin/create.php on line 64

PHP Notice: Undefined index: tools_owned in /admin/create.php on line 72

PHP Notice: Undefined index: user_type in /admin/create.php on line 80.

Benanamaen, thanks for your input, as above, i’m quite new to PHP and was following a tutorial.

SamuelCalifornia, thanks for the heads up. I will do moving forward In regards to formatting of code, i think i’ll get used to this in time as i learn more on PHP. The errors are above in the PHP notice. All of the lines with the issue apply to my original post.

John_Betong, thanks for the tips, i’ll do some reading up to figure out how to apply them

Droopsnoot, & Gandalf458. Thank you for explaining, that makes a lot more sense. Are you saying that i need to add the isset function to each of the validation parts? And I need to be more clear and define the type i’m trying to post?

Thanks again all.