Undefined index: for variable when using session_start()

Hi Guys,

First I hope all people here are good!

I am learning PHP and want to pass one variable between two PHP files by using session_start(), I used it …But got a strange result!

when I access the link of php file in web browser I got the right result but when I used post man I got undefined index error!

the first file page1.php:

<?php session_start(); $Sort_Number = 100; $_SESSION['Sort_Number'] = "$Sort_Number"; ?>

in second file page2.php:

<?php session_start(); $Sort_Number = $_SESSION['Sort_Number']; echo $Sort_Number; ?>

I couldn’t figure out what is the issue here! why in web browser I got right result but when use postman not get it!

this error I got:

<br /> <b>Notice</b>: Undefined index: Sort_Number in <b>/home/u277252404/domains/1234.tech/public_html/test/page2.php</b> on line <b>3</b><br />

**For more information I am using postman to test the link because I am going to use in Arduino code thats why