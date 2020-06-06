Undefined index: for variable when using session_start()

I am learning PHP and want to pass one variable between two PHP files by using session_start(), I used it …But got a strange result!
when I access the link of php file in web browser I got the right result but when I used post man I got undefined index error!

the first file page1.php:

<?php
session_start();

$Sort_Number = 100;

        $_SESSION['Sort_Number'] = "$Sort_Number";
 
?>

in second file page2.php:

<?php
session_start();
$Sort_Number = $_SESSION['Sort_Number'];
echo $Sort_Number;
?>

I couldn’t figure out what is the issue here! why in web browser I got right result but when use postman not get it!

this error I got:

<br />
<b>Notice</b>: Undefined index: Sort_Number in
<b>/home/u277252404/domains/1234.tech/public_html/test/page2.php</b> on line <b>3</b><br />

**For more information I am using postman to test the link because I am going to use in Arduino code thats why :grin:

and that’ll be why you’re getting the bad result - postman isnt preserving your session between page loads, because it dumps cookie data inbetween requests.

Google turns up this link for me which may be of assistance: https://www.toolsqa.com/postman/share-session-id-across-different-requests-in-postman/

Thanks @m_hutley
So you mean I have to use cookies to store the data in my php file?