Undefined index: for variable when using session_start()

Hi Guys,
First I hope all people here are good!
I am learning PHP and want to pass one variable between two PHP files by using session_start(), I used it …But got a strange result!
when I access the link of php file in web browser I got the right result but when I used post man I got undefined index error!
the first file page1.php:
<?php
session_start();
$Sort_Number = 100;
$_SESSION['Sort_Number'] = "$Sort_Number";
?>
in second file page2.php:
<?php
session_start();
$Sort_Number = $_SESSION['Sort_Number'];
echo $Sort_Number;
?>
I couldn’t figure out what is the issue here! why in web browser I got right result but when use postman not get it!
this error I got:
<br />
<b>Notice</b>: Undefined index: Sort_Number in
<b>/home/u277252404/domains/1234.tech/public_html/test/page2.php</b> on line <b>3</b><br />
**For more information I am using postman to test the link because I am going to use in Arduino code thats why