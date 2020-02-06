Undefined Index Errors with CRUD Application

I’m trying to code a PHP Web Application using the CRUD method. I’ve gotten pretty far, but I can’t seem to tell the code to read my current records from the database. I get the following errors every time I load the webpage:

Notice : Undefined index: id in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 105

Notice : Undefined index: name in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 106

Notice : Undefined index: residential_address in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 107

Notice : Undefined index: mailing_address in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 108

Notice : Undefined index: precinct in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 109

Notice : Undefined index: age in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 110

Notice : Undefined index: ethnicity in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 111

Notice : Undefined index: gender in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 112

Notice : Undefined index: party in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 113

Notice : Undefined index: race in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 114

Notice : Undefined index: phone in C:\xampp\htdocs\ccrp\index.php on line 115

My code is spanned across 4 different files that are linked together to form the application: database (in the classes folder), member (also in the classes folder), index (in the root folder of the project, and form (also in the root folder of the project).

I apologize in advance if this is a duplicate question, but I have been working on this for weeks and I can’t seem to get anywhere. Also, I’m running xampp in case anyone is wondering.

Here is the link to my files if anyone can look through them and tell me what to fix: https://filetransfer.io/data-package/cMxRb7wd