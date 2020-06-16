Undefined index error - using PHP with MySQL

I know questions about the “undefined index error” have been posted before, but I couldn’t find any that seemed to hit on the same problem I am having.
I am retrieving some records from a mysql database and putting them into an array. I then want to use the array values in different locations in my web page. But, the only way I seem to be able to use the array values is in a foreach loop. This is inconvenient if I want to use the different values in different locations. When I try to output one of the array values outside of a foreach loop, I get an undefined index error message.
This is a piece of the code I am using.
// Records retrieved. Put them in an array
while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()){
$DataRetrieved[] = array(
'id'=>$row['ID'],
'busName'=>$row['busName'],
'busStatus'=>$row['busStatus'],
'bldgName'=>$row['bldgName'],
'busAddress1'=>$row['busAddress1'],
'busAddress2'=>$row['busAddress2'],);
}
//output some data - 1st try
foreach ($DataRetrieved as $entry):
echo 'Business name: '.$entry['busName'];
endforeach;
//output some data - 2nd try
echo 'Business name: '.$DataRetrieved['busName'];
The output from the 1st try is “Business name: mybusiness”.
The output from the 2nd try is “Notice: undefined index: busName …”.
Once the results from the query are put into an array ($DataRetrieved in this case), shouldn’t I be able to retrieve any value from the array?
As usual, I am sure I am making some stupid newbie mistake, but if someone could point it out to me I could stop pulling out my hair.