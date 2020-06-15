Undefined index error - using PHP with MySQL

I know questions about the “undefined index error” have been posted before, but I couldn’t find any that seemed to hit on the same problem I am having.

I am retrieving some records from a mysql database and putting them into an array. I then want to use the array values in different locations in my web page. But, the only way I seem to be able to use the array values is in a foreach loop. This is inconvenient if I want to use the different values in different locations. When I try to output one of the array values outside of a foreach loop, I get an undefined index error message.

This is a piece of the code I am using.

// Records retrieved. Put them in an array while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()){ $DataRetrieved[] = array( 'id'=>$row['ID'], 'busName'=>$row['busName'], 'busStatus'=>$row['busStatus'], 'bldgName'=>$row['bldgName'], 'busAddress1'=>$row['busAddress1'], 'busAddress2'=>$row['busAddress2'],); } //output some data - 1st try foreach ($DataRetrieved as $entry): echo 'Business name: '.$entry['busName']; endforeach; //output some data - 2nd try echo 'Business name: '.$DataRetrieved['busName'];

The output from the 1st try is “Business name: mybusiness”.

The output from the 2nd try is “Notice: undefined index: busName …”.

Once the results from the query are put into an array ($DataRetrieved in this case), shouldn’t I be able to retrieve any value from the array?

As usual, I am sure I am making some stupid newbie mistake, but if someone could point it out to me I could stop pulling out my hair.