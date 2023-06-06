Undefined index error en php

Hi, I have the following code,
<?php
session_start();
?>
<?php $_SESSION["sese_var"]= "HOLA MUNDO";
echo "EL CONTENIDO DE la variable es :----> ".$_SESSION['sese_var']; ?> <p>
<a href="dos.php">Siguiente</a>

FROM THE PREVIOUS PAGE I link to PAGE 2 SO THAT IT SHOWS ME the value of the variable $_SESSION[“sese_var”]
PAGE 2 two.php

session_start();
?>
<?php
echo "PAGINA DOS: EL CONTENIDO DE la variable es :----> ".$_SESSION['sese_var'];
?>
<p><a href="tres.php">Siguiente</a>
genera el siguiente error en la pagina dos Notice: Undefined index: sese_var in C:\xampp\htdocs\serbulo\ejemplo sesiones\dos.php on line 15 PAGINA DOS: EL CONTENIDO DE la variable es :----> Siguiente

I have already used three different versions of xampp and nothing the same problem
xampp-win32-5.6.19-0
xampp-win32-7.1.11-0
xampp-windows-x64-8.1.10-0

If that is the actual code, you do not have a Php opening tag on the second page. And stop opening and closing Php for nothing.