Undefined index error en php

Hi, I have the following code,

PAGE 1

<?php session_start(); ?> <?php $_SESSION["sese_var"]= "HOLA MUNDO"; echo "EL CONTENIDO DE la variable es :----> ".$_SESSION['sese_var']; ?> <p> <a href="dos.php">Siguiente</a>

Following

FROM THE PREVIOUS PAGE I link to PAGE 2 SO THAT IT SHOWS ME the value of the variable $_SESSION[“sese_var”]

PAGE 2 two.php

session_start(); ?> <?php echo "PAGINA DOS: EL CONTENIDO DE la variable es :----> ".$_SESSION['sese_var']; ?> <p><a href="tres.php">Siguiente</a> ------------------------------------------------

genera el siguiente error en la pagina dos Notice: Undefined index: sese_var in C:\xampp\htdocs\serbulo\ejemplo sesiones\dos.php on line 15 PAGINA DOS: EL CONTENIDO DE la variable es :----> Siguiente

generate the following error on page two Notice: Undefined index: sese_var in C:\xampp\htdocs\serbulo\example sessions\two.php on line 15 PAGE TWO: THE CONTENT OF the variable is :----> Next

I have already used three different versions of xampp and nothing the same problem

xampp-win32-5.6.19-0

xampp-win32-7.1.11-0

xampp-windows-x64-8.1.10-0