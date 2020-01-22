Undefined error when running jQuery

#1

Hi everyone,

I’m trying to use some jQuery to build the action url in a form element. The code can be viewed here:

https://jsfiddle.net/se28wcLk/

When I run the code, I’m getting an “Undefined” error. I wondered if anyone could help me troubleshoot this?

Thanks in advance.

#2

<script type="text/javascript" src="/CatalystScripts/ValidationFunctions.js"></script>

you’re trying to load relative-URL javascript files inside a fiddle.

#3

Thanks for the reply. I’ve removed that line for now but it’s still not working. When I type into name input field the action url should be built and display in the html but it’s not doing this. Are you able to help further?

#4

Without that line present, code executes as expected.
Define your problem better?

#5

The form element looks like this:

<form id="catwebformform18913" name="catwebformform18913" method="post" onsubmit="return checkWholeForm18913(this)" enctype="multipart/form-data">

When the jQuery runs it should look like this:

<form id="catwebformform18913" name="catwebformform18913" method="post" onsubmit="return checkWholeForm18913(this)" enctype="multipart/form-data" action="/FormProcessv2.aspx?WebFormID=36833&OID=13364325&OTYPE=1&EID=0&CID=0">

It should build the url by concatenating “actions”, url + params.

It doesn’t do this but I’m unsure why.

#6

It does for me.

Have you told the fiddle to Run again after removing the offending line?

#7

Yeah I have. I type something into the name field then press run but nothing happens. Is that what you did?

#8

Open Inspector panel, focussed on Form element.
Remove the offending line of HTML.
Click the Run button.
Type a single character into any form field.
Observe that the Form element now has an action attribute.

#9

Sorry I can’t see the inspector - can you let me know where it is?

#10

I mean your browser’s inspector tool. F12, in most browsers.

#11

Yes you’re right - that one did work. Could you check this other one for me as this one doesn’t work:

https://jsfiddle.net/rLgudcts/1/

I’d really appeciate it.

#12

Your form tag does not have an ID.

#13

Yeah I thought that might have been the case. Can I make it work without the ID? I’m quite new to jQuery and I’m trying to adapt some code.

#14

Normally forms use a unique id as there doesn’t tend to be a good reason for the same form code to be used in multiple places on the page.

You can do without a unique id though. You can use document.forms[0] to get the first form that’s on the page.

#15

Or in jQuery terms, $("form") (or if there are multiple forms, you can target specific forms with $("form")[0] etc)

#16

Thanks for both comments.

Or in jQuery terms, $("form") (or if there are multiple forms, you can target specific forms with $("form")[0] etc)

So can you let me know how the jQuery would need to be adjusted. Again I’m sorry but I’m really struggling with this.

#17

Actually there are 3 different forms on the page so I don’t think I’ll be able to do that.

#18

I added an ID but it still is not working. Can you view the code at this new fiddle?

https://jsfiddle.net/rLgudcts/2/

#19

Sorry it’s working now - I forgot the third idea in the jQuery. Thanks so much to both of you for your help.

#22

