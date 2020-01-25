Undefined constant

There is a difference between a variable being NULL and a variable not being set. This will still give you a notice because when there is no key HTTP_REFERER in $_SERVER. If it’s not there it doesn’t make sense to compare it to NULL, because we don’t know what we should compare to NULL.
You told us you were refactoring to current Php. Why are you “testing” in the old Php? You cant refactor to current standards doing it that way. You need to put the code on Php 7.3 and start fixing it there. There are many changes in the early 7.x releases so make sure you run the latest production version which is 7.3.11 (Any 7.3.x is ok)
Going directly to a page there is no referrer. Coming from another page doesn’t guarantee there will be one either.
I don’t want to lose some data in the old server(PHP5).
I will use both server for some time,
I will move from the old server to the new server.both data and php file one by one, line by line.
if any new code in the new server doesn’t work in old server, I will use the old code in the old server but new code in the new server(PHP7).
There will be no difference between the old server and the new server in concept.
There will be some difference between the old server and the new server in coding.
I’ll try to reduce the difference in coding…
During the immigration, my bad coding practice will be, I hope, updated. to better one…
After the immigration is all done, I’ll keep the old server for some time, but it will be depreciated.
I guess it takes some time and need hard work
I sigh this is my fate because I am illiterate in this code world.
This is my plan at the moment.
Do you agree that I am illiterate?
I would leave everything on the old server and not touch it unless something happens and it required fixing.
You may be interested in this script which inserts declare (strict_types=1); into every PHP file in a directory and sub directories which are in the array `$path‘.
Copy all data and a directory from old to new server, copy this file to the same directory level, change the array $oath elements to include the newly copied PHP directory, run this file in your browser and it will create a report of all files modified. About 400 files takes a couple of seconds.
Start driving and declare strict will fail fast one error at a time. Fix and repeat.
If you set up a proper local dev you can do all your updates without touching the production server and breaking anything. If you are on Windows, Laragon is the best and easiest WAMP for local dev. Install it and do your work there.
You know, (of course you do), Any decent editor or IDE can do a simple search and replace.