Undefined constant

benanamen: benanamen: Why are you “testing” in the old Php?

I don’t want to lose some data in the old server(PHP5).

I will use both server for some time,

I will move from the old server to the new server.both data and php file one by one, line by line.

if any new code in the new server doesn’t work in old server, I will use the old code in the old server but new code in the new server(PHP7).

There will be no difference between the old server and the new server in concept.

There will be some difference between the old server and the new server in coding.

I’ll try to reduce the difference in coding…

During the immigration, my bad coding practice will be, I hope, updated. to better one…

After the immigration is all done, I’ll keep the old server for some time, but it will be depreciated.

I guess it takes some time and need hard work

I sigh this is my fate because I am illiterate in this code world.

This is my plan at the moment.

Do you agree that I am illiterate?