Undefined constant

#15

Thank you for motivating me.

With strick_type:

The code below produces Notice : Undefined variable: SERVER

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);

if ($SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] === NULL) {
$referer="No referer";
} else {
$referer=$SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'];
}

$SERVER[‘HTTP_REFERER’] cannot be inserted into a database table directly.
I should assign a local variable to the array element $SERVER[‘HTTP_REFERER’] inserting it to a database table.

If assign it to a lacal variable.is impossible,
Does it mean we cannot insert it to a database table?

#16

You might need to take a little break. You are making careless mistakes.

What is the difference? :thinking:

$_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']
2 Likes
#17

Difference between $_SERVER[‘HTTP_REFERER’] and what?

#18

Your previous post #15 that didn’t work.

#19

I fix it like the following.

<?php

declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);


if ($_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] === NULL) {

$referer="No referer";

} else {

$referer=$_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'];

}

echo $referer;

But the code above still says Notice : Undefined variable: SERVER when it has NULL.
How can I remove the Stupid “Notice”?.

#20

I gave you the simplest, cleanest working code. Why are you trying to do something else?

1 Like
#21

There is a difference between a variable being NULL and a variable not being set. This will still give you a notice because when there is no key HTTP_REFERER in $_SERVER. If it’s not there it doesn’t make sense to compare it to NULL, because we don’t know what we should compare to NULL.

#22

Your code is simple and works fine.
But I can’t add “error_reporting(-1)” to your code.because if I add it to your code like the code below.
It produces " Notice : Undefined index: HTTP_REFERER".

<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);

$referer = $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] ? $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] : 'No Referrer';

echo $referer;

My question is how to remove the notice.

#23

On PHP < 7.0:

<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);

$referer = isset($_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']) ? $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] : 'No Referrer';

echo $referer;

On PHP >= 7.0:

<?php declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);

$referer = $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] ?? 'No Referrer';

echo $referer;

?? is known as the Null coalesce operator

#24

Can you run the following script and paste the results.

<?php 
declare (strict_types = 1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');

echo '<br><br><br>';
  echo phpversion();

echo '<br><br><br>';
  var_dump($_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER']);

echo '<br><br><br>';
  $referer = $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] ? $_SERVER['HTTP_REFERER'] : 'No Referrer';
  echo $referer;

echo '<hr><br><br>';

Running the supplied script works fine on my desktop using:

7.2.23-1+ubuntu19.04.1+deb.sury.org+1

#25

I suspect this is true.

You are referring to a variable that does not appear to exist. So, one way to deal with that would be to use isset() to check if it exists, and only try to use its value if it does.

#26

Yes, isset is the way in PHP Version 5.2.12.

#27

I am testing it on PHP Version 5.2.12. my old server.

#28

See @rpkamp Post: # 23 which shows an example to cut and paste for PHP < 7.0

#29

You told us you were refactoring to current Php. Why are you “testing” in the old Php? You cant refactor to current standards doing it that way. You need to put the code on Php 7.3 and start fixing it there. There are many changes in the early 7.x releases so make sure you run the latest production version which is 7.3.11 (Any 7.3.x is ok)

Going directly to a page there is no referrer. Coming from another page doesn’t guarantee there will be one either.

#30

I don’t want to lose some data in the old server(PHP5).

I will use both server for some time,
I will move from the old server to the new server.both data and php file one by one, line by line.
if any new code in the new server doesn’t work in old server, I will use the old code in the old server but new code in the new server(PHP7).
There will be no difference between the old server and the new server in concept.
There will be some difference between the old server and the new server in coding.
I’ll try to reduce the difference in coding…
During the immigration, my bad coding practice will be, I hope, updated. to better one…
After the immigration is all done, I’ll keep the old server for some time, but it will be depreciated.
I guess it takes some time and need hard work
I sigh this is my fate because I am illiterate in this code world.

This is my plan at the moment.
Do you agree that I am illiterate?

#31

I would leave everything on the old server and not touch it unless something happens and it required fixing.

You may be interested in this script which inserts declare (strict_types=1); into every PHP file in a directory and sub directories which are in the array `$path‘.

Copy all data and a directory from old to new server, copy this file to the same directory level, change the array $oath elements to include the newly copied PHP directory, run this file in your browser and it will create a report of all files modified. About 400 files takes a couple of seconds.

Start driving and declare strict will fail fast one error at a time. Fix and repeat.

<?php DECLARE(STRICT_TYPES=1);

define('ONCE_ONLY', 1);

$src = 'http://localhost/ci2/ci4-strict/STRICT-LOG.php';
$src = 'STRICT-LOG.php';
# RENAME STUFF
  $tmpDir = 'public';
  if( is_dir($tmpDir) ) :
    # $ok = rename($tmpDir,'public_html'); 
  endif;
    
# ========================================================
  $path = ['app', 'public_html', 'system', 'writable'] ; 

  $notByref   = [];
  $doneByref  = [];
  $manByref   = [];
  foreach($path as $id => $path) :
    $aff = scandir_through($dir=$path) ;
    foreach($aff as $id => $ff) :
      if( is_dir($ff) ):
        // DO NOTHING
      else:
        fnAddStrictTypes($ff, $doneByref, $manByref, $notByref);
      endif;
    endforeach;    
  endforeach;    

  $phpNot   = count($notByref);
  $phpDone  = count($doneByref);
  $phpMan   = count($manByref);
  $phpTot   = $phpNot  + $phpDone;
  if($phpTot):
    $phpPer   = number_format(100 * $phpDone / $phpTot, 2);
  endif;  

?><!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8"> 
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"> 
<title> title goes here </title>
<style>
  body {background-color: #ccd; color: #00a;}
  th, 
  td   {
    padding: 0.21em 0.88em; 
    border: solid 1px #ccc;
  }
  .bgc {background-color: #ccc;}
  .bgd {background-color: #ddd;}
  .bge {background-color: #eee;}
  .bgs {background-color: snow;}
  .bd1 {border: solid 1px #ddd;}
  .dib {display: inline-block;}
  .fwb {font-weight: 700;}
  .h99 {height: 100%; min-height: 32em;}
  .mga {margin:0 auto;}
  .p42 {padding: 0.42em;}
  .tac {text-align:center;} .tal {text-align: left;}
  .w88 {width: 88%;  max-width:888px;}
  .w99 {width: 100%; max-width:888px;}
</style>
</head>
<body>  

<?php if(0) : ?>
  <div class="bgs tac bd1 p42">
    <iframe class="w99 h99 tal" src="<?=$src?>"></iframe>
  </div>  
  </body></html>
  <?php exit; ?>
<?php endif; ?>

<?php
  echo $tmp = <<< ____EOT
    <div class="tac">
    <dl class="dib tal bgs">
    <dt> Source: </dt>
    <dd>
      sudo git clone https://github.com/codeigniter4/CodeIgniter4.git 
    </dd><dd> <b>Build: </b> ba60732 </dd>
    </dd><dd> &nbsp; </dd>

    <dd> 
    <table class="tac">
    <tr class="bgd"> 
      <th> File type       </th><th> total </th>
      <th> inserted strict </th><th> todo </th>
    </tr>

    <tr>
      <td> Not PHP </td>
      <td> $phpNot </td>
      <td> &nbsp;  </td>
      <td> &nbsp;  </td>
    </tr>

    <tr>
      <td> PHP  </td>
      <td> $phpTot  </td>
      <td> $phpDone </td>
      <td> $phpMan  </td>
    </tr>

    </table>
    <br><br>
    </dd>  
____EOT;

  echo '<dd>';
    fred($notByref,   'NOT PHP files: '                           .count($notByref));
      echo '<br><br><br>';
    fred($manByref,   'PHP files require manual insertion: '      .count($manByref));
      echo '<br><br><br>';
    fred($doneByref,  'Strict_types=1 inserted into PHP files: '  .count($doneByref));
  echo '<dd></dl>';
  echo '<div class="tac">';

//========================================================
function fnAddStrictTypes
(
  string   $fff,
  array  & $doneByref,
  array  & $manByref,
  array  & $notByref
)
{
  # echo $fff;
  #var_dump($fff);
  if( strpos($fff, '.php') ) :
    # exit;
    $ff = file_get_contents($fff) ;

    if( strpos( $ff, 'DECLARE(STRICT_TYPES=1') ) :
      # $ffByref[] = '<br> ALREADY REPLACED: ==> ' .$fff;
      $doneByref[] = $fff;
    else:
      $cntByRef = 0;
      $ff = str_replace
        (
          '<?php', '<?php DECLARE(STRICT_TYPES=1); ', $ff, $cntByRef
        );  // ONCE_ONLY
      if($cntByRef > 1) :
       #$manByref[] = '<br> <b> MANUAL REPLACE REQUIRED: </b>' 
        $manByref[] = $cntByRef 
            . ' ==> '
            . $fff
            ;
      else:  
        $ok = file_put_contents($fff, $ff) ;
        # echo '<br> Replaced: ' .$fff; 
      endif;  
    endif;  

  else:
    $notByref[] = $fff;
    # echo '<p> Nope: '.$fff .'</p>';
  endif;  
}//


//========================================================
function scandir_through($dir)
{
  $items = glob($dir . '/*');

  for ($i = 0; $i < count($items); $i++) {
      if (is_dir($items[$i])) {
          $add   = glob($items[$i] . '/*');
          $items = array_merge($items, $add);
      }
  }

  return $items;
}


//====== DEBUG ===========================================
function fred($val='', $title=NULL)
{
  $prn  = print_r($val, TRUE);

  echo $tmp = <<< ____EOT
  <div class="mga dib bd1 p42 bgs ">
    <b> $title </b>
    <pre>$prn </pre>
  </div>
____EOT;

}//
#32

There is no reason you should lose anything.

  1. Always make backups.

If you set up a proper local dev you can do all your updates without touching the production server and breaking anything. If you are on Windows, Laragon is the best and easiest WAMP for local dev. Install it and do your work there.

You know, (of course you do), Any decent editor or IDE can do a simple search and replace.

#33

Problem arose where there were multiple reference to replace and only one strict declaration is allowed.

Also editor reporting the results usually leaves a lot to be desired.

#34

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.