<?php if (isset($_GET['key'])) { $key=$_GET['key']; } else { $key=''; } $key=str_replace('\\', '', htmlspecialchars($key, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8') ); $html='<a href="t08.php">initial</a><br> <form method="get"> <input name="key" value="' .$key. '"> <button type="submit">Search</button> </form>'; echo $html;

I have the code above at http://form.kr/test01/t1/t08.php?key="

It works fine…

I add error_reporting at the code above like the code below.at http://form.kr/test01/t1/t09.php?key="

<?php declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); if (isset($_GET['key'])) { $key=$_GET['key']; } else { $key=''; } $key=str_replace('\\', '', htmlspecialchars($key, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8') ); $html='<a href="t08.php">initial</a><br> <form method="get"> <input name="key" value="' .$key. '"> <button type="submit">Search</button> </form>'; echo $html;

The code above which has error_reporting says like the quote below.

Use of undefined constant ENT_SUBSTITUTE - assumed ‘ENT_SUBSTITUTE’ in t09.php** on line 14

How can I define the “constant” for removeing the error?