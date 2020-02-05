Undefined constant ENT_SUBSTITUTE

#1 
<?php
if (isset($_GET['key'])) {
$key=$_GET['key'];
} else {
$key='';
}

$key=str_replace('\\', '', htmlspecialchars($key, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8') );

$html='<a href="t08.php">initial</a><br>
<form method="get">  
    <input name="key" value="' .$key. '">
    <button type="submit">Search</button> 
</form>';
echo $html;

I have the code above at http://form.kr/test01/t1/t08.php?key="
It works fine…

I add error_reporting at the code above like the code below.at http://form.kr/test01/t1/t09.php?key="

<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');

if (isset($_GET['key'])) {
$key=$_GET['key'];
} else {
$key='';
}

$key=str_replace('\\', '', htmlspecialchars($key, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8') );

$html='<a href="t08.php">initial</a><br>
<form method="get">  
    <input name="key" value="' .$key. '">
    <button type="submit">Search</button> 
</form>';
echo $html;

The code above which has error_reporting says like the quote below.

How can I define the “constant” for removeing the error?

#2

you can define() constants

https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.define.php

#3

What version of PHP are you using?

(I just wondered why the constant would not already be defined as the documentation suggests it was added in 5.4.0, in March 2012.)

