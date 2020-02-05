Undefined constant ENT_SUBSTITUTE

<?php
I have the code above at http://form.kr/test01/t1/t08.php?key="
It works fine…
I add error_reporting at the code above like the code below.at http://form.kr/test01/t1/t09.php?key="
<?php
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
if (isset($_GET['key'])) {
$key=$_GET['key'];
} else {
$key='';
}
$key=str_replace('\\', '', htmlspecialchars($key, ENT_QUOTES | ENT_SUBSTITUTE, 'UTF-8') );
$html='<a href="t08.php">initial</a><br>
<form method="get">
<input name="key" value="' .$key. '">
<button type="submit">Search</button>
</form>';
echo $html;
The code above which has error_reporting says like the quote below.
How can I define the “constant” for removeing the error?