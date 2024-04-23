Undefined array key "profile"

Good morning,

I get this error message and I don’t see where my error is in my code.

Do you have an idea ?

my source code :

<?php
    require_once 'db.php';

    // ajouter un produit
    if(isset($_POST['ajouter']))
    {
        $code_article = $_POST['code_article'];
        $nom_article = $_POST['nom_article'];
        $quantite = $_POST['quantite'];

            $images=$_FILES['profile']['name'];
            $tmp_dir=$_FILES['profile']['tmp_name'];
            $imageSize=$_FILES['profile']['size'];

            $upload_dir='uploads/';
            $imgExt=strtolower(pathinfo($images,PATHINFO_EXTENSION));
            $valid_extensions=array('jpeg', 'jpg', 'png', 'gif', 'pdf');
            $picProfile=rand(1000, 10000000).".".$imgExt;
            move_uploaded_file($tmp_dir, $upload_dir.$picProfile);

            $sql ="INSERT INTO `produit`( `code_article`, `nom_article`, `images`, `quantite`) 
            VALUES (:code_article, :nom_article, :pic, :quantite)";
            $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);

            $stmt->bindParam(':code_article', $code_article);
            $stmt->bindParam(':nom_article', $nom_article);
            $stmt->bindParam(':pic', $picProfile);
            $stmt->bindParam(':quantite', $quantite);

            $stmt->execute();

    }
?>

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="fr">

<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
    <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css">
    <link href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.3.3/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@5.3.3/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script>
    <title>Gestion de stock</title>
</head>

<body>

    <header>
        <nav class="navbar">
            <p class="logo">Gestion De Stock</p>
            <ul class="navlinks">
                <li><a href="#">Les Produits</a></li>
                <li><a href="#">L'etat de stock</a></li>
                <li><a href="#">Les Factures</a></li>
                <li><a href="#">Les Fournisseurs</a></li>
            </ul>
        </nav>
    </header>

    <div class="container">
        <div class="row">
            <div class="col-2 mt-3">
                <form action="" class="form-group mt-3" method="post">
                    <label for="">Image du Produit :</label>
                    <input type="file" class="form-control mt-3" name='images'>
                    <label for="">Code Article :</label>
                    <input type="text" class="form-control mt-3" name="code_article">
                    <label for="">Nom du Produit :</label>
                    <input type="text" class="form-control mt-3" name="nom_article">
                    <label for="">Quantite :</label>
                    <input type="text" class="form-control mt-3" name="quantite">
                    <button type="submit" class="btn btn-primary mt-3" name="ajouter">Enregistrer</button>
                </form>
            </div>
            <div class="col-10 mt-3">
                <table class="table table-striped">
                    <thead>
                        <th>Image</th>
                        <th>Code Article</th>
                        <th>Designation</th>
                        <th>Quantite</th>
                    </thead>
                    <tbody>
                        <tr>
                            <td><img src="./images/pentalon.png" alt=" " class="image_product"></td>
                            <td>1000</td>
                            <td>Pc Portable HP</td>
                            <td>250 PC</td>
                        </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td><img src="./images/pentalon.png" alt=" " class="image_product"></td>
                            <td>1000</td>
                            <td>Pc Portable HP</td>
                            <td>250 PC</td>
                        </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td><img src="./images/pentalon.png" alt=" " class="image_product"></td>
                            <td>1000</td>
                            <td>Pc Portable HP</td>
                            <td>250 PC</td>
                        </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td><img src="./images/pentalon.png" alt=" " class="image_product"></td>
                            <td>1000</td>
                            <td>Pc Portable HP</td>
                            <td>250 PC</td>
                        </tr>
                        <tr>
                            <td><img src="./images/pentalon.png" alt=" " class="image_product"></td>
                            <td>1000</td>
                            <td>Pc Portable HP</td>
                            <td>250 PC</td>
                        </tr>
                    </tbody>
                </table>
            </div>
        </div>
    </div>

</body>

</html>
Your form doesn’t have an input named “profile”, so it won’t be defined.
Because you are looking for it in $_FILES you would specifically need a file type input of that name to define it.