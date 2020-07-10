Undefine Variable while submitting form

im have been learning php and now im learning connection with database.im trying to create very simple login form connecting database but im getting undefined variable on the code:
<?php include"db.php"; ?>
<?php
if(isset($_POST['login'])){
$username = $_POST['username'];
$password = $_POST['password'];
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($connection, $username);
$password = mysqli_real_escape_string($connection, $password);
$query = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = '{$username}'";
$select_user_query = mysqli_query($connection, $query);
if(!$select_user_query){
die("Query Failed. " . mysqli_error($connection));
}
while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($select_user_query)){
$db_user_id = $row['user_id'];
$db_username = $row['username'];
$db_user_password = $row['user_password'];
}
if ($username == $db_username && $password == $db_user_password) {
echo "Login successful";
}elseif ($username !== $db_username && $password !== $db_user_password) {
echo"Username and Password didn't match";
}else{
echo"Login Failed. Please try again...";
}
}
?>
but esleif statement is throwing error while submitting form with wrong username and wrong password its throwing error that undefined Variable db_username and undefine Variable db_user_password
if insert it blank or correct username and password its working fine…
Following section is throwing undefined variable error
elseif ($username !== $db_username && $password !== $db_user_password)