Undefine Variable while submitting form

PHP
#1

im have been learning php and now im learning connection with database.im trying to create very simple login form connecting database but im getting undefined variable on the code:

<?php include"db.php"; ?>

<?php 
	if(isset($_POST['login'])){
		$username = $_POST['username'];
		$password = $_POST['password'];

		$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($connection, $username);
		$password = mysqli_real_escape_string($connection, $password);

		$query = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = '{$username}'";
		$select_user_query = mysqli_query($connection, $query);

		if(!$select_user_query){
			die("Query Failed. " . mysqli_error($connection));
		}

		while($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($select_user_query)){
			$db_user_id = $row['user_id'];
			$db_username = $row['username'];
			$db_user_password = $row['user_password'];
		}

		if ($username == $db_username && $password == $db_user_password) {
			echo "Login successful";
		}elseif ($username !== $db_username && $password !== $db_user_password) {
			echo"Username and Password didn't match";
		}else{
			echo"Login Failed. Please try again...";
		}

	}
 ?>

but esleif statement is throwing error while submitting form with wrong username and wrong password its throwing error that undefined Variable db_username and undefine Variable db_user_password
if insert it blank or correct username and password its working fine…

Following section is throwing undefined variable error

elseif ($username !== $db_username && $password !== $db_user_password)
#2

It doesn’t answer your question, but the first and most important thing is never to save passwords as plain text. You should be using password_hash and password_verify.

Another, since you are still learning PHP is to use PDO rather than mysqli* for accessing the database. A good place to learn PDO is here.