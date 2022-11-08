Unclickable link

joon1: joon1: How can I make it clickable?

You can do this instead of removing the position.

.top{pointer-events:none;} .top > *{pointer-events:initial;}

You could instead just place the 3 items absolutely into position and not use the header at all. In that way there will be no parent div covering the content.

It all depends on what you wanted to achieve. In the version from the other thread I gave a partially opaque background to the header as it made it easier to see what was going on. If you remove the header then you can’t do that.

Note that you don’t need to declare display:inline-block on that first element as it is a flex item by default and ignores inline-block anyway.