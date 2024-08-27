Uncertain about optimal favicon sizes

Hello,

I have the following for a website:

<!-- Favicon --> <link rel="apple-touch-icon" sizes="180x180" href="/apple-touch-icon.png"> <link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="32x32" href="/favicon-32x32.png"> <link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="16x16" href="/favicon-16x16.png"> <link rel="shortcut icon" href="/favicon.ico"> <link rel="manifest" href="/manifest.json">

My favicon.ico is 48x48px in size, and I think that is the one that gets loaded by default, right? However, I’m not sure if 48x48 is the correct size. I believe the favicon should actually be 16x16 pixels. Should I remove this

<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="16x16" href="/favicon-16x16.png">

and make the favicon.ico 16x16 instead? And add a new 48x48 beside the existing 32x32, like so:

<link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="48x48" href="/favicon-48x48.png"> <link rel="icon" type="image/png" sizes="32x32" href="/favicon-32x32.png"> <link rel="shortcut icon" href="/favicon.ico"> <!-- keep this 16x16 -->

What do you think? Any suggestions are appreciated.